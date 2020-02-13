CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Coyotes roam San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco – where you don’t have to go far at all to see some actual wildlife.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone and Mark Carpenter both shot video late Wednesday night showing some coyotes near the Embarcadero area.

“What a scene leaving the @kron4news studio tonight. I’m no animal expert, but these are coyotes right?” Mark Carpenter tweeted.

What a scene leaving the @kron4news studio tonight. I’m no animal expert, but these are coyotes right? pic.twitter.com/Ujmg72UR7v — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 13, 2020

Hours later J.R. Stone tweeted his encounter with the coyotes, tweeting, “Not one but two coyotes scurrying down the city street. A couple months ago a coyote was recorded on this same street with a rat in it’s mouth. I’m hoping these two had rats and mice for dinner!“

So last night I walk outside after finishing work and I see this. Not one but two coyotes scurrying down the city street. A couple months ago a coyote was recorded on this same street with a rat in it’s mouth. I’m hoping these two had rats and mice for dinner! @kron4news pic.twitter.com/fiK2ClPsmx — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 13, 2020

Latest Stories: