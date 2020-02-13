SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco – where you don’t have to go far at all to see some actual wildlife.
KRON4’s J.R. Stone and Mark Carpenter both shot video late Wednesday night showing some coyotes near the Embarcadero area.
“What a scene leaving the @kron4news studio tonight. I’m no animal expert, but these are coyotes right?” Mark Carpenter tweeted.
Hours later J.R. Stone tweeted his encounter with the coyotes, tweeting, “Not one but two coyotes scurrying down the city street. A couple months ago a coyote was recorded on this same street with a rat in it’s mouth. I’m hoping these two had rats and mice for dinner!“
Latest Stories:
- MAP: Significantly dry winter pushes nearly half of California back into a drought
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Coyotes roam San Francisco streets
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Crocs and KFC collab and release hottest fashion item of 2020
- Making It In San Francisco Feb. 11, 2020
- Making It In San Francisco Jan. 28, 2020