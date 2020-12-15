Caught on camera: Dog killed in Napa hit-and-run

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A North Bay woman is crushed after her dog was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The horrifying moment was caught on video last month but now more than two weeks later, the person responsible has still not come forward.

The woman tells us this dog was her world and her best friend, she’s saddened by what happened and doesn’t understand why the person wouldn’t stop.

It was a moment that shook Nellie Burke to her core.

Her beloved dog Cosmo, killed by a hit and run driver.

“I was very, very upset for a very, very long time because this was a dog that I cherished very, very much,” Burke said.

Burke was out for her daily walk with Cosmo along Freeway Drive in Napa on the morning of November 21st.

Video shows them passing through the crosswalk near Pine Street when suddenly a dark-colored SUV rolls through the stop sign trapping the Poodle Shih Tzu underneath.

“When I was crossing the street and I saw her pulling up I said please, stop your car! Stop your car! Stop your car! She was going over the speed limit. She didn’t stop at the stop right,” Burke said.

Cosmo laid in the street suffering as Burke kneeled down to aid him.

“I walked up to him and I said baby are you gonna make it? Are you gonna be okay? Are you gonna be okay? And he was just like struggling and struggling to breathe,” Burke said.

The driver never turned back. Cosmo later died on the way to the vet.

“I said goodbye and I said I loved him and I just couldn’t believe it I was in a state of shock for about two days,” Burke said.

Burke recently adopted Bella to help keep her company but the sadness of losing Cosmo hasn’t worn off.

After 8 years of companionship, the ashes of Cosmo nicknamed the “Brown Armadillo,” are now kept in a small wooden urn.

Burke is hoping someone will step forward and apologize for what they’ve done.

“I will always remember cosmo in my heart as my very best friend and the dog I have dreamed of my whole life,” Burke said.

Burke says she forgives the person for doing this to her dog.

An investigation into this hit and run is being handled by Napa police.