CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver sought in Alameda hit-and-run

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Authorities continue to investigate what appears to be a hit-and-run in Alameda caught on camera.

In the video, you can see the driver hit a bicyclist at the stop sign on Santa Clara Avenue and Sherman Street Sunday night.

Neither the driver or the bicyclist came to a complete stop at the stop sign before the crash.

The driver in the white minivan stopped briefly, then fled the scene.

The driver was last seen going through the Posey Tube into Oakland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alameda Polic Department.

