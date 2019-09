WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Walnut Creek police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera stealing an elderly woman’s wallet from her purse at Safeway.

Police released new video Wednesday afternoon showing the moments before the theft and the suspects exiting the store after.

Walnut Creek police also released new photos of the women.

Anyone who recognizes the two women seen on surveillance video can contact Hsiao@walnutcreekpd.com.

The two subjects shown were involved in the theft of a wallet on 9/9/2019. If you know who either of these two subjects are, please contact Det. Vevera @ 925-943-5875 or vevera@walnutcreekpd.com pic.twitter.com/4k0H2Lo0Gt — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) September 11, 2019

