CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fake mailman steals packages in Pleasant Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Home surveillance video shows a fake mailman not delivering packages, but stealing them along Mercury Way in Pleasant Hill.

Shereen Motarjemi says she saw the fake mailman at an unusually early hour Thursday morning.

She asked him about it and he had an excuse about a new route change.

After talking with some of her neighbors, they all began looking at their home surveillance, and what they found was alarming.

The fake mailman was actually caught on camera trying to get into Motarjemi’s car before approaching her home.

He quickly turns away when another car drives by.

“I think the most violating part is that here is somebody whose uniform tells us something about them, that we feel automatically trusting of, and it’s violated… that trust,” Motarjemi said.

Neighbors say they haven’t seen the fake mailman since Thursday morning.

Pleasant Hill police are handling the investigation.