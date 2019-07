Warning: The video in this story contains profanity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A great white shark was caught in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz over the weekend.

The catch was made by a crew with Golden State Sportfishing on Saturday.

Not to worry – the shark was safely released right after it was caught.

Video documenting the amazing catch was posted on Facebook by Golden State Sportfishing captain Joey Gamez.