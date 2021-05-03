Caught on camera: Illegal sideshows continue in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Illegal sideshows continue to tear up the streets in San Jose and city leaders say the problem is getting worse and more dangerous.

One happened Saturday night at Branham Lane and Monterey Highway.

In addition to burning rubber and screeching tires, fireworks were also set off in this area located in City Councilmember Matt Mahan’s district.

Cellphone video also captured the chaos of a second sideshow Sunday night.

Seven people have died in connection with sideshows and street racing in San Jose since 2015.

A couple of months ago, there were also reports of gunfire at a residential neighborhood off Leigh Avenue.

While police have arrested drivers, participants, and spectators in the past, a new city ordinance would also have them go after promoters of the sideshows.

As the sideshows drive increasing safety concerns, they also pull police away from other important calls in the city.

Many neighbors say they continue to call these sideshows in and make reports but feel nothing is being done or getting any better.

KRON4 reached out to San Jose police about the sideshow activity over the weekend, but they could not provide us with any details or whether anyone was hurt.