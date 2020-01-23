Caught on Camera: Mailbox thieves target Concord neighborhood

CONCORD (KRON) — Police in Concord are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman spotted on camera breaking into mailboxes last week.

The break-in happened at 5 a.m. on Jan. 14 along the 5200 block of Clayton Road in Concord.

Police say the pair broke into several mailboxes.

Typically, mailbox thieves are looking for cash, credit card bills or bank statements.

Those types of documents can be used to steal a person’s identity, according to police.

Those with information on the suspects or theft are asking to contact Concord Police at PDInvestigations@cityofconcord.org or (925) 603-5836.