CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pushes clerk, steals cigarettes from Concord 7-Eleven

CONCORD (KRON) – Police are looking for a man who stole from a 7-Eleven in Concord Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping over the counter after getting into an argument with the clerk.

The suspect then pushes the clerk before stealing cigarettes and leaving the store.

The man was seen with a woman, but police are not looking for her in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police.

