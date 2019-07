VACAVILLE (KRON) – Police need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing an iPad at Chick-fil-A.

It happened Saturday, July 13 just before the restaurant was closing.

According to police, the suspect was the last customer of the night and had ordered a sweet tea.

Workers were brewing a fresh batch of tea, away from the counter, when the suspect swiped the iPad left unattended at the front counter.

If you recognize this man, contact CSO Williams at 707-449-5200.