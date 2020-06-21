Caught on Camera: Man tears down Black Lives Matter signs in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Caught on camera, an East Bay mother confronts a man for tearing down her ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs.

The video recorded by the Berkeley woman shows an irate man criticizing her for putting up the flyers throughout her neighborhood.

The woman tells us she was putting up the signs to promote a Chalk for Justice event throughout Berkeley.

She has no idea who this guy is and unfortunately, she says this video shows racism and a disregard for humanity.

A Berkeley mother captures an angry man on camera ripping down her Black Lives Matter posters.

The woman who only wanted to be identified as Henriette who is biracial.

She says on Friday she was promoting a Chalk for Justice event calling for an end to police violence and racial injustice.

Then, a man began tearing down her flyers and berating her.

“This racist incidents are just the tip of the iceberg of what Black Indigenous People of Color have to deal with in this country,” Henriette said.

Henriette is pregnant and was with her two young children at the time.

She asked the man to stop using curse words in front of them.

Henriette says unfortunately this is just one of the several racist encounters she had throughout her life.

“I think there’s a lot of people like this man that sort of in the same breath of saying well I’m not racist but I don’t like Black Lives Matter, that’s not important that shouldn’t be a thing,” Henriette said.

In the video the man continues to curse at Henriette and her children.

He refuses to give his name and eventually walks off with a final insult.

Henriette says despite the man’s best attempt to prevent the message from being spread, the Chalk for Justice event happened anyway.

Hundreds of people on social media shared pictures of their sidewalk chalk art on Saturday..

It was an encouraging sight and she hopes this video will inspire change.

“I don’t want this racist confrontation to take away from the real issue that’s happening that Black men and women are dying at the hands of people on a regular basis and that’s unacceptable,” Henriette said.

The woman says she hopes this man is identified and held accountable by the people in his life.

She chose not to be seen on camera because of concerns over her and her family’s safety.

