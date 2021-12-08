Caught on camera: Mountain lion takes leisurely stroll at Ben Lomond home

(KRON) – Mountain lions are on the prowl in the Bay Area.
In video shared by KRON4 viewer Penny Lopez, a mountain lion took a leisurely stroll in the front yard of a Ben Lomond home in the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday night.
Another mountain lion with cubs was also spotted around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday alongside Almaden Rd. between Mountain Dr. and Rome Rd. in South San Jose, according to city officials.
Officials advise residents to do the following if they come into contact with a mountain lion:
- Never approach a mountain lion
- Back away slowly/ This gives the lion an opportunity to escape. Do not remain in the area or try to pass
- Stand tall, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms or throwing objects
- Do not turn your back or run away, which might trigger a chase response
- Pick up small children, without bending over
- Fight back, if attacked