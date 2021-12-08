Caught on camera: Mountain lion takes leisurely stroll at Ben Lomond home

(KRON) – Mountain lions are on the prowl in the Bay Area.

In video shared by KRON4 viewer Penny Lopez, a mountain lion took a leisurely stroll in the front yard of a Ben Lomond home in the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday night.

Another mountain lion with cubs was also spotted around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday alongside Almaden Rd. between Mountain Dr. and Rome Rd. in South San Jose, according to city officials.

MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING! A mountain lion with cubs has been spotted around 3 p.m. alongside Almaden Rd. between Mountain Dr. and Rome Dr. in South San José. Please keep your distance if you encounter this animal. If you see a mountain lion in the area, call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/WVQihXhbT2 — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) December 8, 2021

Officials advise residents to do the following if they come into contact with a mountain lion: