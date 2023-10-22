(KRON) — A driver of a Ford Mustang was arrested after speeding on Highway 101 in Sonoma County on Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The Mustang refused to yield to officers at a traffic stop in Rohnert Park as it was going over 100 mph on the northbound lanes.

The Mustang later crashed around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Mendocino Avenue and Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa, according to CHP. The crash was caught on video (see above) as it rear-ended a Land Rover SUV.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 18-year-old Marcus Burton of Healdsburg, was booked into Sonoma County Jail, authorities said. He was treated for minor injuries. The passenger in the Mustang, a 17-year-old boy, was treated for minor injuries and was released to his parents.

A family of three in the Land Rover was taken to a nearby hospital for complaints of pain.

The Mustang’s license plate read “WILL RUN.” Authorities said the Mustang had been in multiple chases over the past month but had always escaped until Saturday.

No other drivers were injured in the crash.