Caught on camera: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run at Oakland sideshow

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A violent hit-and-run collision during an illegal sideshow injures a pedestrian who was just trying to cross the street.

It was captured on a cellphone video — KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun spoke to the man who recorded the video.

Video shows a man being struck by a fast-moving vehicle. KRON4 froze it before the collision due to the graphic nature of the recording.

As the video continues, so does the driver of the vehicle. He never stopped.

The incident happened on Telegraph near Grand Avenue in Oakland on November 6, at around 12:30 a.m. following a First Friday event.

“I heard some cars swinging donuts, so I started walking that way to see what was going on,” Jer-rod Jones said.

It was the sound of a sideshow that attracted the attention of Jer-rod Jones. He recorded the video.

“I heard a white car come screeching around the corner. I said let me see what this car is doing. As I followed them, I actually didn’t know that I caught the video. I was following it and holding my phone. Kind of looking with my head and just following it,” Jones said.

In fact, not only did he get the video, if you listen closely you will hear Jones speaking to 911 dispatch after he called them on his business cell phone.

He talks about having the presence of mind to make the call while simultaneously recording the incident.

“If you do have a business phone and a personal phone, you got to use one for one thing and at the same time call the authorities and just be a good citizen and just help out,” Jones said.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a white Audi 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

“They need to step up to the plate and come forth and be a man about the situation and suffer whatever consequences for your actions,” Jones said.

OPD investigators say the victim suffered minor-to-moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

“I’m definitely hoping that he survives, hoping that he is okay and makes a speedy recovery because, you know, that’s a sad situation,” Jones said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.