CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police searching for Alameda home burglary suspect

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police in Alameda are searching for a man they believe burglarized a home in western part of the city.

The suspect, seen on surveillance video, broke into the home around 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with short brown hair, between 35 and 45-years-old, 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 170-pounds.

Alameda police say he was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Those with information on the burglary are asked to contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340.

