Caught on camera: San Francisco bakery burglarized twice in one morning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco bakery was hit not once but twice in an early morning heist on Sunday.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video at Pineapple King Bakery in the Sunset District.

She was horrified watching it all go down. The burglars didn’t touch the doors here but instead broke the top window and jumped in and out of the store. The owner believes the separate set of suspects were all working together.

“Broke the windows, the glasses, and climbed through the storefront. There he goes and then just jumped in,” the owner said.

The owner of Pineapple King Bakery in San Francisco’s Sunset District says her business was burglarized two separate times early Sunday morning and it was all caught on camera.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A San Francisco bakery in the Sunset District was burglarized *TWICE* early Sunday morning. The owner says they stole money, iPads and more. Tune in to @kron4news tonight at 9p and 10p to hear her story pic.twitter.com/gDgI4TitbM — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) March 23, 2021

The first suspect climbed into the storefront after breaking the top window and is later seen handing over a box full of items to a second suspect before climbing back out.

Less than 2 hours later, a suspect wearing different clothing returned and handed over the second bag of iPads and money to what looks to be the same maskless man seen in the first video.

“Very mad, frustrated, and violated. Just came into the store and they just took whatever they wanted and just climbed out,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer didn’t want to show her face out of fear of retaliation but says it’s important for her to share what’s happening to small businesses and her community.

“We feel like this is very unsafe you know? Even walking down the street. People can get pushed. People get punched in the face and we feel like currently right now Asians are being targeted. Makes us very frustrated, angry, mad,” she said.

Between the iPads and money stolen, she says the thieves made off with items worth a couple of thousand dollars, and of course there’s the cost of that window that they climbed in and out of to get inside.

The owner did file a police report but there have been no updates on the suspects at this time.

She says more needs to be done than just filing a police report. She hopes to organize a small business coalition to help protect this neighborhood and make sure surveillance covers this block.