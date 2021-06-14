Caught on camera: San Jose taqueria worker attacked in armed robbery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One of two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a San Jose taqueria worker has been arrested and police need your help finding the suspected gunman involved.

The incident happened on June 8 around 3:30 p.m. at Taqueria El Mezcal in the 14200 block of San Pablo Avenue.

According to police, an employee was approached by two suspects in the parking lot as she returned from the bank.

One of the suspects – who was armed with a gun – confronted the employee and it was all caught on camera.

Detectives were able to use public cameras to identify the getaway car and the suspect in the passenger seat.

A day later, police arrested who they believe was the passenger in the car – 19-year-old Tyrone Ratliff of Richmond – and booked him on robbery and conspiracy charges.

Tyrone Ratliff / San Pablo Police Department

The gunman remains at large.

Photos: San Pablo Police Department

He is described as a man in his late teens to early 20’s, approximately 6-feet-tall, thin build, wearing a black hoodie and light blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Pablo police at 510-215-3150.