CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman wanted for intentionally coughing on baby in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video coughing on a 1-year-old baby inside a Yogurtland.

The incident happened earlier this month on Friday, June 12 around 5:25 p.m. at the Yogurtland at 5638 Cottle Road.

According to police, the woman coughed on the baby because she was upset that the baby’s mother was not following social distancing guidelines.

You can see the suspect on camera, wearing a headband and sunglasses, pulling down her white face mask and coughing two to three times on the baby, while the mother quickly rushes to pull the down the hood of the stroller in an effort to protect the baby.

The suspect is described The suspect is described as a white female in her 60’s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.

She faces an assault charge and up to 6 months in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4161.

Latest Stories: