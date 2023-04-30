OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is looking for her French bulldog after someone stole it out of her Tesla in Oakland. It happened in Jack London Square Friday night, and it was caught on video.

The owner says she’s understandably devastated. She can’t sleep at night. She says her Frenchie, Boba, is very shy and can be easily scared. She’s worried Boba may not be eating out of fear.

Devastating video (above) shows the moment a person reaches into a Tesla and rips a Frenchie out of the window.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s really torturing for me to see the moment they took away Boba,” said Boba’s owner Toya Zheng.

Zheng says and can hardly watch the video back. Boba even tries to get away from the person.

“She was trying so hard to fight back to get back into my car,” Zheng said.

Zheng says she takes 2-year-old Boba everywhere with her. Boba usually comes inside when Zheng goes to her office, but she was only running in to grab some documents and didn’t want to disturb her.

“She was sleeping in my car actually, so last time I saw her she was sleeping,” Zheng said.

She was parked at the corner of Franklin and Third Streets around 8:15 p.m. Friday. She ran inside her office for what she estimated was just 2 minutes — what appears to be a black Lexus sedan drove by her car, then backs up.

Someone hops out the passenger door and takes Zheng’s purse and wallet, goes back for Boba, then speeds away. Zheng was actually walking across the street at that moment.

“That car just like started so fast and then they just drove off. It almost hit me. I didn’t realize it was those people who stole my dog,” Zheng said.

Thieves are known to target Frenchies because they can sell for thousands of dollars. Zheng says if someone does safely return her dog, there will be a reward.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“I don’t want last Friday to be the last day for me to see my dog. I hope she can come back to me. I’m so worried about her,” she said.

Zheng called the Oakland Police Department immediately after the break-in. They wouldn’t send someone or file a report over the phone.

She filed one online Saturday. Zheng tried to go to the police station to give them the video, but she was told that the report needs to get approved first.