Cause of Mountain View condo balcony collapse under investigation

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A social gathering of people on a balcony ended on the ground at a condominium complex in the South Bay.

A one story balcony that just yesterday looked seemingly normal now looks like a huge pile of debris after the balcony collapsed down onto a woman’s outdoor patio.

She says she was inside her unit at the time

“I feel lucky but also a little afraid because if I am outside at that time, as you can see, if I am outside I am thinking maybe I could die,” said downstairs neighbor Lin Engval.

She says it happened Wednesday at around 9 p.m. at the Brookview Condominium Complex in Mountain View.

She says her upstairs neighbor was entertaining less than a dozen guests when the balcony came crashing down.

Fortunately only one person was hospitalized reportedly with minor injuries

“Certainly something like this could happen at our place and how would we know until it is too late,” said neighbor Brian Korf.

Korf lives in a neighboring condo complex

“I am going to take this as a wake up call and discuss with our HOA whether or not we want to have someone come in and do a structural integrity check, especially of the balconies,” Korf said. “These properties are circa 1979 1980. Things don’t last forever.”

Officials at the Mountain View Fire Department say several people were on the balcony at the time of the collapse.

The cause remains under investigation.

