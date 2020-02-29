CDC confirms additional case of coronavirus in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An additional coronavirus case has been confirmed in Solano County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials reported Friday that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19 due to travel-associated exposure.

The patient was a Travis Air Force Base evacuee and passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Another Solano County resident and Travis AFB evacuee also tested positive for the virus by Japanese testing, but the case is pending confirmation by the CDC.

Both patients were transferred from federal to local authority and will remain in mandatory home-isolation until cleared by Solano Public Health officials.

Solano County health officials confirmed Thursday that a woman contracted the coronavirus from unknown origins, the first in the country.

The county declared a local emergency after the woman tested positive for the deadly virus.

The woman is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

Officials say they are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

