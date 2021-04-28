CDC: Here’s when you don’t need to wear a mask

ALAMEDA (KRON) – KRON4’S Will Tran is live in Alameda talking to people about the new mask guidelines released by the CDC.

According to the new rules, masks don’t need to be worn in small groups, while outdoor dinning or while doing outdoor activites.

Masks should still be worn while in large groups and attending live performances and sporting events.

JoAnn Eliano, an Alameda resident says she will be still wearing her mask out in public out an abundance of caution.

“In a small group if I know the people I won’t wear a mask, but if I’m walking and I know I’m going to be in contact with people, even though I’m fully vaccinated, I just choose to wear the mask,” Eliano said. “It’s something, honestly, I should have done all the time during flu season.”