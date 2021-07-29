CDC recommends COVID testing after exposure, even if vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As U.S. health officials are recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also suggesting vaccinated people get tested if they’ve been exposed to COVID.

The highly transmissible delta variant is believed to be leading the surge in COVID cases in Bay Area counties. That’s why health experts are urging people not to let their guard down.

“The more people infectious, the more people who were walking around with an infection the more likely you are to come into contact with someone who is infectious and the more likely it is that we will be seeing breakthrough cases,” Dr. George Rutherford, UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist, said.

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. George Rutherford says he is already hearing about an apparent increase in testing in the wake of the COVID breakthrough cases driven by the delta variant.

“I was talking to somebody today who was down in the Mission and said there was a long line of people wanting to get tested, most of them were vaccinated already they were exposed, and were worried,” Dr. Rutherford said.

San Francisco COVID testing data shows a drop in testing since January and a slight increase as of July 21st.

The city closed the main testing site on the Embarcadero in June after seeing a drop in cases and more people getting the vaccine.

At this time, the city is focusing on neighborhoods with a high COVID positivity rate.

Meanwhile, data in Santa Clara County shows an increase in testing.

County public health officials say they plan to expand the fairgrounds testing location to seven days a week starting July 31st.

In Contra Costa County, public health officials say there are many appointments available for testing every day and may make changes in the future if demand changes.

Other Bay Area counties have kept existing testing sites open.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rutherford says following health guidelines will help rule out breakthrough cases.

“Wear masks if you’re in indoor public spaces and two if you have a known exposure get tested within three to five days after that exposure,” Dr. Rutherford said.

Dr. Rutherford adds if you develop COVID symptoms you should get tested regardless of vaccination status.