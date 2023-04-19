(KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control has signed off on an FDA plan to allow those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

“This is a group that really needs to do anything it can to prevent getting really sick from this virus,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, UC Berkeley infectious disease specialist.

This added protection for older Americans may be coming just in time due to a new subvariant of Omicron known as XBB.1.16

According to UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, the new subvariant hasn’t taken a hold in the United States, but if it does, we could see a sharp increase in cases long before winter arrives.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Dr. Chin-Hong said it’s just another reason for older Americans and those immunocompromised to take advantage of this next round of boosters.