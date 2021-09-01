CDC urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid Labor Day travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Although it’s expected to be busy during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the CDC has actually issued a travel advisory.

Anyone who is unvaccinated is being encouraged to cancel their plans and stay home.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at Stanford, says “for people planning to travel this weekend, there are two things to think about. They both begin with ‘V … the virus and the vaccine.”

The CDC is advising unvaccinated people do not travel during the weekend.

“Hospitalizations are up. The virus is surging. We have a new variant, delta, that’s much more transmissible. It’s much more infectious. So what may have worked for you last Labor Day may not work for you this year.

Dr. Chin-Hong says if you are vaccinated and planning to travel that you should consider getting tested before taking off.

During travel – mask up. Sit near a window. Put the air vent on.

And when visiting with others, avoid crowds and being indoors.

Dr. Chin Jong thinks a lot of people are going to leave home this weekend, despite vaccination status.

“I think a lot of people are going to travel regardless. A lot of people made plans a long time ago when we thought that society would be much more opened up at this point

The CDC says if you are vaccinated you can travel, but you should be cautious and wear your mask.

“A lot of people are so tired they are a bit down. It’s why I think a lot of people are going to travel, but again try to do it safely. There’s a lot we learned in the last year and we can reduce the risk for ourselves and our families.”