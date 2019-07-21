Celebrate the upcoming annual SoOakland DayFest

We’re getting closer to the Annual SoOakland Event.

It’s a community festival that highlights local entrepreneurs, musicians, and fashion designers.

The organization’s founder, Shayla Jamerson, joined KRON4 to talk about the festival.

The group received a proclamation from Mayor Schaaf a year after it was founded.

The event will be on August 4 from noon until 7 p.m.

For kids and teenagers 17-years-old and under, the event is free. Adults are $10.

For more information on the event, go to www.sooakland.com.