(KRON) — Spooky season is officially upon us — a time when people around the world celebrate “Dia de los Muertos” or “Day of the Dead.”

If you’re looking for some family-friendly entertainment, there’s a mesmerizing option for you on the Peninsula.

Here to tell us more about their new dance production are Gregory Amato, artistic director of Peninsula Ballet Theatre, and Carlos Moreno, artistic director Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.