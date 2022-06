(KRON) — GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco has worked to champion LGBTQ rights for decades. In fact, one of the first gay marriages in the country was officiated by GLIDE’s Rev. Cecil Williams.

This month has been no different. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin spoke with GLIDE Minister of Celebrations Marvin White on the church’s history supporting LGBTQ+ rights, what it will be doing for Pride Month, and ways the public can join in.