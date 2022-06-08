BOSTON (KRON) — The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, taking 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors used a huge third quarter to offset an early deficit but were not able to carry their strong play into the fourth.

The Celtics’ trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all scored more than 20 points. Brown led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The Splash Brothers carried the Warriors offensively, accounting for 56 of the team’s 100 points and combining for 11 3-pointers. Draymond Green was held to two points, four rebounds and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics got off to a hot start, outscoring the Warriors 33-22 in the first quarter and leading by as many as 18 points in the second. But, like they always seem to do, the Warriors made a run in the third quarter.

Golden State came out of halftime with a 12-point deficit, and with 3:45 left on the clock in the third quarter, Curry made a 3-pointer to give them a lead. It was his fourth 3-pointer of the period.

However, the Celtics regained the lead one possession later and widened it in the fourth. Boston opened the quarter on a 9-2 run and did not look back. The Celtics’ stifling defense held the Warriors to four points in the final 7:56 of the game.

The series will stay in Boston for Game 4, which will be played on Friday at 6:00 p.m.