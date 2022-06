SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale is causing a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning.

The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for injuries to his lower back and elbow. The truck has wet cement inside of it.

As of 5:24 a.m. lanes 1-3 were blocked due to the collision.