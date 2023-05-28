(KRON) — An employee at local cemetery was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun while on the job Saturday morning, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

SRPD officers were called to the scene at Franklin Cemetery around 7:12 a.m., where officers found a 9 mm shell casing. The victim told police he was on his cell phone when a man approached him on a bike in what appeared to be a blue work uniform. Police later identified the employee as Alejandro Guerrero-Barragan, 29, of Santa Rosa.

Police say Guerrero-Barragan told the victim to leave and complained about “people yelling on his property.” That’s when Guerrero-Barragan pulled a gun out and pointed it at the victim while demanding that he leave the premises, police said.

Guerrero-Barragan then pointed the gun at the ground and fired. The shot struck just a few feet away from the victim, police said. The victim quickly fled the scene as the Guerrero-Barragan rode his bike towards the east side of the cemetery grounds. Guerrero-Barragan was detained by police who then interviewed him while searching for the firearm, which has not been found.

Guerrero-Barragan was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of brass knuckles, possession of a dirk or dagger and possession of a collapsible baton. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.