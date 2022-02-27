SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A fire which broke out in the Central Sunset District on Sunday morning has been contained but has sent one adult to the local burn center, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

The person is in stable condition. The blaze came from a bedroom in a three-story building, SFFD said, and extended to the home to the right of it.

Two people are currently displaced due to the fire, SFFD reported.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Crews have asked people to avoid the area.

Copyright © 2022 by Bay City News, Inc.