Century-old family barn in Half Moon Bay burns down

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – A Half Moon Bay farm known for sunflower picking and a pumpkin patch is mourning a loss this weekend after their beloved barn burned to the ground with a lot of equipment inside.

The owners of Andreotti Family Farms have toiled the soil there for three generations and are raising their own children now living and working on the property.

They liken the barn fire to losing someone in the family.

It was estimated to have stood on their land for close to 150 years.

On Friday night, around 8 p.m., a fire consumed the structure along with their tractors and other valuables inside.

Luckily no one living on the property was hurt and the fire was contained to that one structure and crops were untouched by flames.

The community is coming out in full force to help by donating money or time.

The family says people can help by getting in touch with them to clean up and rebuild, shop at their farmer’s market next weekend in Sunnyvale Saturday and Montclair on Sunday, or golf at their ocean view driving range.