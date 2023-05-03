REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County law enforcement gathered to pay their respects to the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty across the county since 1888.

A rose was placed before a memorial display and the names of each of the fallen officers were read aloud. Some family members of those who have fallen were also in attendance.

“For those family members present, we cannot imagine your pain. Know that you are never alone as we extend our hand to walk with you through the years of your grief,” said Foster City Police Chief Tracy Avelar.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The last San Mateo County officer to die in the line of duty was officer Richard May with the East Palo Alto Police Department in 2006. The week of May 14 is National Police Week with Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15.