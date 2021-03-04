Demonstrators occupy Golden Gate Fields over recent horse deaths

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Scheduled racing at Golden Gate Fields Thursday has been delayed and possibly canceled entirely after a small group of Bay Area residents locked together to demand the cities of Berkeley and Albany shut down Golden Gate Fields.

The four individuals locked together are affiliated with the global grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere, calling for Golden Gate Fields to be shut down due to dozens of horse deaths over the past year.

Photo: Direct Action Everywhere

DxE also alleges that government and industry authorities have failed to address these issues, ignoring requests for enforcement action from Berkeley City Council and from DxE.

About a dozen other people affiliated with DxE are demonstrating along nearby Buchanan St. and Interstate 8, holding “SHUT DOWN GOLDEN GATE FIELDS” banners and signs with DxE’s demand.