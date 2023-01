(KRON) — On Wednesday, a House committee held a roundtable discussion focused on Snapchat’s alleged role in the fentanyl crisis. According to the CDC, fentanyl-related deaths among 10 to 19-year-olds rose 182% between 2019 and 2021.

KRON4’s Stephanie Lin spoke with Michael Brown, the global director of counter-narcotics interdiction partnerships at Rigaku Analytical Devices, to learn more about what’s driving the surge, and what’s being done to disrupt the drug supply chain.