Chance of dry thunderstorms bring fire danger to Bay Area

(BCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay and East Bay mountains, hills and valleys starting Thursday evening, citing a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The weather service said there may be precipitation as part of the possible thunderstorms, but the main concern is lightning strikes that could spark wildfires in extremely dry vegetation.

The thunderstorm threat is expected to pass by Friday morning.

The weather service emphasized that the system “is not currently anticipated to be a repeat of the August 2020 dry lightning event” that caused devastating wildfires throughout the Bay Area.

Here is one of the forecast models showing the potential for convection over portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast from late afternoon into early Friday morning. Main threat will be t-storms producing dry lightning with little to no rainfall.

The fire weather watch is set to last from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

