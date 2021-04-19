Chance of rain coming to Bay Area: See predictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents wishing for rain to wash out severe drought conditions in California may be seeing a drop of hope soon.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said there are chances for “substantial rain” this upcoming Sunday, into Monday.

We're looking at chances for substantial rain next Sunday into Monday. Here's one model's forecast for that time period. #Cawx #RainPlease pic.twitter.com/DXStH4H74M — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 19, 2021

It’s a welcome forecast after a dry month – so far, no April showers to bring us May flowers.

However, NWS said there are a couple of differing models for when the rain will fall over the Bay Area. Since we’re still about a week out, solid predictions will come later.

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model forecasts that rain will come late on Sunday.

The Global Forecast System is saying rain will start Sunday afternoon and evening. And finally, Ensemble, a collection of numerical models, predict light to moderate rain late Sunday to early Tuesday.

Portions of the North Bay were classified as being under extreme drought conditions last week. Other parts are considered to be in moderate drought conditions.