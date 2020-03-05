Chance of rain in Bay Area forecast may finally break 30+ day dry spell

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After more than a month of no rain, the dry spell may finally be broken in the Bay Area.

While Thursday and Friday will remain dry with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures into the weekend, a chance of rain pops back into the forecast for Saturday.

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted a graphic Thursday with a computer model showing “a cold front bringing rain to the region.”

The dry streak for Downtown San Francisco may finally come to an end this weekend. Here is one computer model showing a cold front bringing rain to the region. #cawx #NeedRain pic.twitter.com/AKiGNI8PcW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 5, 2020

Sunday will remain relatively dry, but get ready for quite the change-up.

Next week will bring multiple days of rainfall potential, with the best chance of widespread showers on Monday.

Snow will be seen in the Sierra Nevada this weekend, as well as on and off the next week, plus the following weekend, too.

NOAA NCEI Climate on Thursday said the moderate drought in California and Oregon had expanded.

