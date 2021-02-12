Change of venue denied in Monterrosa case

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – United States District Judge Troy L. Nunley denied a change of venue request for Jarrett Tonn, a Vallejo police officer who was involved in the shooting of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa.

On June 2, 2020, police responded to Walgreens on the 1000 block of Redwood Street in Vallejo at 12:30 a.m. following reports of possible looting. When they arrived — two cars took off, one of the vehicles striking a police cruiser.

Video later released showed Tonn had fired five shots through the windshield of an unmarked vehicle, striking Monterrosa and killing him.

Tonn shot Monterrosa after mistaking a hammer in his pocket for a gun, Vallejo police chief Shawny Williams said.

Monterrosa was on his knees with his hands raised when he was killed.

In video released by the police department, you can hear an officer trying to calm down Tonn following the shooting.

Below is an exchange between the two officers, in part:

“I thought that f—— ax was a gun.”

“I thought he was armed too, dude.”

“This is not what I needed tonight.”

“Calm down. You’ll be alright dude. Take some deep breaths. Take some deep breaths, seriously.”

The incident raised even more controversy after the City of Vallejo announced it was seeking a criminal investigation into its police department for destruction of evidence in the case.

The windshield of the Vallejo police car involved in the shooting death of Monterrosa was destroyed, officials announced on July 15. The vehicle was then placed back into service without prior consultation with the Police Chief or City Attorney’s Office.

The shooting has now gained state and even nationwide attention.

On July 17, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Vallejo city officials in calling for a FBI investigation into the police killing.

She called the shooting a “horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community.”