These Bay Area DMV offices are opening earlier to ease wait times

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California DMVs could soon be transformed under Governor Gavin Newsom’s new plan.

He says the state is putting together creative ways to expand access to the DMV.

That includes eliminating long wait times, and registration errors.

The governor is planning to reveal the plans next month.

“We hired a team to envision a 21st century retail experience of the DMV. I’ve seen some sketches about completely redesigning the experience. No more lines, no more having to go to the counter, totally different engagement interaction, totally different look and feel, we have to focus on the future, and the future is automation,” he said.

The results of an audit of the DMV is also expected to be released next month.

They’are also adding extra hours to several California DMVs.

More offices are opening earlier to help with the long wait times.

Starting July 1, 10 offices in the Bay Area will open at 7 a.m. every weekday except for Wednesday when offices open at 9 a.m.

Those offices opening earlier in the Bay Area are: