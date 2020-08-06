Changes to leadership; City of San Jose announces interim city attorney

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo appointed Nora Frimann to Interim City Attorney after the recent retirement of current City Attorney Rick Doyle.

“Rick’s two decades leading our City’s legal team was marked by unwavering integrity, a deep commitment to public service, and refreshing civility and kindness,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“I will miss Rick’s calming presence in our City’s leadership, and his successor will know that they have very big shoes to fill.”

Prior to joining the San Jose City Attorney’s Office in 2001, Frimann joined the San Jose City Attorney’s Office in 2001 where she currently serves in the role of Assistant City Attorney which is responsible for litigation and related matters.

She also serves as the office’s representative to the League of California Cities’ Legal Advocacy Committee, member of the executive committee of the William A. Ingram Inn of Court, and served on various Santa Clara County Bar Association and federal court committees.

Doyle’s last day as lead counsel will be on Aug. 8 — the city says the process to appoint a permanent City Attorney is currently underway.