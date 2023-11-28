(KRON) — Do you ever feel like your job is a non-stop stream of complicated emails, technical difficulties and way-too-long meetings?

You’re not alone. According to U.S. Dictionary, “chaotic working” is the defining work trend of 2023.

For the survey, U.S. Dictionary showed 1,000 California workers unique work trends and asked them to pick which term best encapsulates 2023. Many of them believe their work days are hectic.

“It is like a never-ending game of corporate whack-a-mole; as soon as you complete one task, three more pop up. Meetings spill into your lunch, ‘urgent’ tasks develop overnight, and the printer jams only when you’re already late for a presentation. You dream of inbox zero, but the reality is more akin to playing Tetris with your schedule — and the blocks are falling way too fast,” the dictionary wrote.

According to U.S. Dictionary, chaotic working is not a new term, but it has evolved this year. The dictionary says it now entails employees choosing to help customers or clients over their employer.

“It may entail breaking rules but is done without fear of repercussions,” the dictionary wrote.

Other terms

U.S. Dictionary listed five other terms that people who took the survey said applied to them.

Shift Shock — “The dream job that seemed like a perfect match in the interview, but now feels like a blind date gone wrong, where the job’s charming profile picture doesn’t quite match its in-person reality.”

Bare Minimum Mondays — “It’s the day when the office buzzes with the low-energy hum of computers and the occasional yawn, as everyone mutually agrees to coast through the day on autopilot.”

Career Cushioning — “On ‘Career Cushioning’ days, LinkedIn profiles are polished, and networking is no longer just schmoozing—it’s at another level. It’s all about layering your career comfort to survive the potential freefall from corporate grace.”

Boomerang Employee — “A term that conjures up images of workers zipping back to their old jobs with the grace of a well-thrown Australian tool. These are the prodigal professionals who venture out into the wild job market, only to return to their former employers with new tricks and tales of the ‘other side.'”

Quiet Cutting — “It’s the corporate version of musical chairs, except when the music stops, you don’t lose your seat—you just get a new one, whether you like it or not. The result? Your old job is gone, but you have been given a new one.”