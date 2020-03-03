Charges dropped against suspect in attack of elderly Asian man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a man who was arrested in connection with last month’s attack on an elderly Asian man in San Francisco.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Dwayne Grayson for the attack on the man who was collecting recyclables in the Bayview district on Feb. 22.

Investigators say Grayson recorded the attack and posted the video on social media. It quickly went viral.

Grayson is allegedly heard in the video background saying “I hate Asians.”

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said he dropped the charges in favor of having Grayson go through a city justice program.

A second suspect who was also arrested – 56-year-old Jonathan Amerson of San Francisco – was booked on charges of robbery and elder abuse.

The second set of charges stemmed from a prior incident about two months ago where Amerson reportedly robbed the same victim of his recycling materials in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.



Latest Stories: