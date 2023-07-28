SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Charges were dropped against two people arrested in connection to a carjacking and stunning crash down the Sanchez Street Stairs in San Francisco, prosecutors said Friday.

The Saturday afternoon crash was captured on video as a stolen car plummeted and flipped down the staircase before it landed on top of a tree. Good Samaritans helped five people escape from the mangled, up-side-down car. All five people then fled from the crash scene before emergency crews arrived, surveillance video shows.

Two San Francisco residents, Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham 31, were arrested Tuesday and booked into jail. According to jail records, police believe Bonham was driving when the dramatic crash unfolded.

“The charges against Ms. Bonham and Mr. Nelson have been discharged at this time pending further investigation and witness unavailability,” the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office told KRON4 on Friday.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the vehicle was carjacked from a victim near Dolores and 19th streets not long before the car flipped down the staircase.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”