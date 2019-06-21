Charges filed against San Mateo County double homicide suspect

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the suspect arrested in connection with two homicides that happened this week in San Mateo County.

Charges have been filed with the District Attorney’s office against 26-year-old Malik Dosouqi of Pacifica.

The charges include two counts of murder, two counts of use of a deadly weapon, two counts of infliction of great bodily injury, and two counts of special circumstances.

Dosouqui was arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of 31-year-old John Pekipaki and 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher.

Both victims were found on Skyline Boulevard.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES