Charges filed against UPS employee threatening mass shooting at Sunnyvale facility

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Sunnyvale Police and the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office are praising the community on Wednesday night, for the arrest of Thomas Andrews.

“We avoided a huge tragedy and we’re happy that this case ended the way it did,” Captain Dan Pistor with the Sunnyvale Police Department said.

Charges were filed against the 32-year-old following his arrest for threatening a mass shooting at the UPS facility where he works.

Andrews wasn’t present in court Wednesday, but 25 felony complaint charges were filed against him, all stemming from the threats he made to coworkers and the slew of firearms and ammunition he had in his possession.

“Whenever we come across 20,000 rounds of ammunition, it raises a lot of eyebrows and is very concerning,” Pistor said.

A tragedy avoided, Sunnyvale police said they were pleased the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed all charges the department requested against Andrews.

“This case is very concerning to the department, we take any type of threat to our community very, very seriously,” Pistor said.

Andrews was arrested Sunday after several of his Sunnyvale UPS coworkers alerted police of threatening messages he was sending, about planning a mass shooting.

“They really acted quickly recognizing the seriousness of the threats. They were able to not only arrest the defendant safely but they recovered a significant amount of firearms and ammunition, suggesting that this was a credible threat,” Deputy District Attorney Mike Vidmar said.

Andrews is now facing 18 counts of criminal threat, as well as seven firearms possession charges.

Deputy District Attorney Mike Vidmar says there may be more coming.

“I expect we may uncover more victims. This was a threat that was communicated to a large number of people,” Vidmar said.

Officials are praising the community and victims for coming forward and say Andrews does face prison time.

“While we were able to successfully avoid significant injury harm to the victims, does not minimize the conduct the defendant did engage in. The threats that were made, they were serious,” Vidmar said.

Andrews is being held on a $2-million bond.

He is expected in court Thursday for arraignment at 2 p.m.

