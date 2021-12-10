Charges filed against woman who fatally struck Lafayette school crossing guard

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Charges have been filed against the woman who struck and killed a crossing guard in Lafayette, according to the Contra Costa Office of the District Attorney.

On Friday, the DA’s office filed the misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges against 78-year-old Phyliss Meehan for the death of Ashley Steven Dias.

An arraignment date has not been scheduled at this time.

“This tragic incident has impacted an entire community,” said District Attorney Diana Becton. “The loss of Ashley Dias is a solemn reminder that drivers must exercise caution and care when children and pedestrians are present.”

On Sept. 8, officials say Meehan was picking her grandson up from Stanley Middle School when she collided with another car and then drove through the crosswalk.

According to witnesses, Dias pushed a student out of the way before he was hit.

Dias died later that afternoon.