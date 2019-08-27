Charges to be dropped in second case against San Francisco homeless man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is expected to drop charges Wednesday against the homeless man accused in several assaults near the Embarcadero, including one caught on camera earlier this month outside a condominium complex.

In addition to the attack outside the Watermark condo on Beale Street, Austin Vincent, 25, was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats in connection to a Feb. 4 attack, where a woman and her friends were allegedly threatened by a man armed with a knife.

According to the San Francisco Public Defender, Vincent was misidentified in the February attack and did not live in the area at the time.

The public defender said Vincent was able to prove that he lived in Southern California during the alleged attack.

Vincent was identified as a suspect in the February incident after one of the victims saw his mugshot circulating in the news.

Those charges are now expected to be dropped Wednesday by the district attorney.

The attack outside the San Francisco condo happened Aug. 11 around 1:40 a.m. near Bryant and Beale streets.

Security footage showed a man blocking doors to the condo building’s lobby.

The suspect is then seen on video grabbing the victim as she holds on to the doors.

He was later booked into the county jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery and attempted robbery.