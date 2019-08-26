Chase Center: An inside look at the Warriors’ new home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We got a sneak peek at the Warriors’ new home – the Chase Center – on Monday.

The new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood will host its first event on Friday, Sept. 6 when Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony hit the stage.

Some of the new features include the Warriors’ new giant scoreboard/video screen in the middle of the arena.

The screen is 82 by 52 feet. By comparison, an IMAX screen is 52 by 72 feet.

There are roughly 25 million pixels in the screen.

Check out all the highlights and see inside the new Chase Center in the video above!

While the inside of the new arena is getting close to completion, outside steps are being taken to try to keep the traffic of fans headed to the event center flowing smoothly.

18,000 people are going to be able to fit inside the arena but their underground parking lot only has room for 950 vehicles.

While there are other parking lots and structures in the area that will be able to accommodate some of the people coming to events, Warriors team officials and the city are urging people to consider taking public transportation first.

In order to prepare for the crush of the crowds, Muni recently expanded their platforms for the T line across the street which will be able to handle four, two-car trains to load simultaneously.

The central subway, which is not ready yet, will extend the T line to Chinatown where BART riders will be able to get on at the Powell Street station underground.

It is scheduled to be finished in January 2020.

There are plans to build a new Ferry terminal right across from the center at 16th Street but the money to pay for that project is coming from Regional Measure 3 which is currently tied up in court, putting the project on hold.

Meanwhile, Pier 48 will be used as an interim ferry terminal, with the San Francisco Bay Ferry taking passengers from Alameda’s Main Street terminal and Oakland’s Jack London Square for Warriors home games during the 2019 2020 season.

Latest News Headlines: